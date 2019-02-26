Bert Hutchison

March 31, 1936 - Feb. 22, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Roberta "Bert" Hutchison, 82, was born March 31, 1936, to Will & Martha Dustman. She was born and raised in Shawnee, OK. She lost her battle to Alzheimer's all the while keeping a sense of humor along the journey. Bert was a homemaker until all the children were grown; she then went to nursing school and became an LPN. She loved reading, shopping and going to craft shows. She was a gifted oil painter, which are all displayed throughout her house; her husband loved them so much he would never let her sell any of them, so he would find places all over the house to display them. We will always remember her sweet and spunky spirit and cherish the many memories. We will see you soon Mom. She was preceded in death by husband, Wayne Hutchison; grandsons, Brandon Perkins and Luke Hutchison; parents, Will and Martha, sister, Buena Hillerman; and brothers, Alfred, Harmon, and Carmen Dustman. She leaves behind daughters, Cheryl Lane, Gayle and Deano, Sandy and Gary Glasgow, Leisa and Robert Dunn, Vicki and John Davis; and son, Mark and Tammy Hutchison. She also leaves behind her 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren."The death of a mother is the first sorrow wept without her." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary