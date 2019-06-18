Bert Harrison Stewart

Sept. 23, 1926 - June 13, 2019



BETHANY

Bert Harrison Stewart, Jr. departed this life to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. He was born Sept. 23, 1926, to Bert Stewart, Sr. & Alta Stewart in Bartles- ville, OK. He graduated from Sallisaw HS in 1943, then attended college two years. He entered the Air Force in 1945 and was discharged in 1946. He was recalled from the Reserve in 1950 and was discharged in 1953. He became a heavy equipment operator until 1969, then started Stewart Trucking, Inc. which consisted of several asphalt trucks. He sold the company and retired in 1994. He met and married his true love, Jo, in Dec. 1991. He is survived by Jo, of the home. Other survivors include his three stepsons, Rick Justus and family, of Seattle, WA; Steve Justus and family, of Albuquerque, NM; and Mike Justus, of Carlsbad, CA; 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue, of Virginia; cousins, Bob Diffee, of MWC; George Stewart and wife Leigh, of Tennessee; and James Stewart, of Oregon; and three nephews, Steve Diffee, of MWC; Steve Henry, of OKC; and Jimmy Stewart, of Muskogee. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Mary Jean Harmon. Viewing will be Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bethany with interment at 3 p.m. in McCoy Cemetery, Sallisaw, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary