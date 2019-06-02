Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK
Berton B.W. Hogard Obituary

Berton B.W. Hogard
Nov. 3, 1932 - Feb. 21, 2019

HOUSTON, TX
Berton "B.W." Hogard, 86, of Houston, Texas, entered into rest on February 21, 2019. He was born in Edmond, Oklahoma on November 3, 1932 to parents Bert Wesley Hogard and Leah Derrick. He was a graduate of Britton High School and went on to major in business at Central State College. He served in the Oklahoma National Guard from 1951-1962. In 1955, he married Betty Rohr, and, out of that union, had one child, Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Allen; grandchildren, Lindsey Lindaman and Courtney Flores; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Lyne; and brother, Lee Hogard. He was preceded in passing by his parents and wife. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 8th ,at 11am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13313 North Kelley, Oklahoma City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
