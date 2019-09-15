|
Beth Ann Sadler OKLAHOMA CITY
June 6, 1929 - Sept. 7, 2019
Born in Chickasha, OK to Wm V. & Dolly Pound, Beth Ann grew up in Ardmore, OK, where she attended public school, established many lifelong friends, and picked up the affectionate nickname "Mike." She graduated from Ardmore HS in 1947, and then attended Gulf Park College in Gulfport, MS for two years. She attended OU 1949-1951, graduating with a BA, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. While at OU, she met the love of her life, A.D. "Dee" Sadler, Jr., and they were married in Ardmore Feb. 23, 1951. Dee enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and they were stationed in Roswell, NM. While in Roswell, Dee & Mike had their first child, Stan, in 1952. Later that year, they moved to Ardmore and were blessed with three more children, Greg, Michael, and Shannon. In 1961, the family moved to OKC and Beth Ann started a 30-plus year career as a speech therapist in the OKC Public Schools. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, decorating, travel, books, and get-togethers with family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Dee; and is survived by her son, Stan Sadler & wife Tracy, of Edmond, OK; son, Greg Sadler & wife Sandra, of San Juan Capistrano, CA; son, Michael Sadler & wife Susie, of OKC; daughter, Shannon Crites & husband, Keith, of Ardmore, OK; 12 grandchildren - Kristianne Sadler, Brooke Lochmann & husband Austin, Whitney Brown & husband Brian, Josh Sadler & wife Blake, Cody Crites & wife Brittany, Matt Sadler & wife Laci, Charlee Sadler, Noel Williams, Calvin Williams, Stefano Pecci, Sean Sadler, and Ryan Sadler; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019