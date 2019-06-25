Bette Joan Barrett

Dec. 21, 1942 - June 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Bette Joan Barrett, "Joni" passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side, after a long battle with a stroke, then later with bone cancer. She was born in Chico, CA, then later moved to San Diego where she would attend Hoover High School and go on to marry her first husband, Gary Curtis, d-1981. She enjoyed dancing when she was young, and was quite a good artist, working with watercolor and often painted storefronts for special occasions and holidays. One of her favorites was painting Jesus using fluorescent paint during an Easter service. Later, she would attend nursing school and become a nursing assistant.

Following the death of her first husband, Joni left California. She had many struggles with mental illness. She would end up in Oklahoma City, where she would meet Jim Barrett and spend 27 years with her loving and caring husband. Throughout her struggles, one thing remained true, Joni loved the Lord. Joni is survived by her husband, Jim Barrett; daughter, Rebecca Sartor (Jim); son, Jeff Curtis (Tina); son, Shannon Curtis (Denise); and four grandchildren.

Services will be Tuesday, June 25, 10 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Church, OKC. Published in The Oklahoman on June 25, 2019