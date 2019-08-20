|
|
Bettina Fern Alvarado CHOCTAW
Apr. 9, 1931 - Aug. 17, 2019
Bettina Fern Alvarado, 88, passed away August 17, 2019 in Choctaw, Oklahoma.
Born April 9, 1931 in Whitesboro, Texas, she was the daughter of Waller Clay Kennedy and Pauline (Chapman) Kennedy. Bettina worked at Langston's for over 20 years. She loved being outdoors, growing flowers, her dog Rain (Poodle), oil painting, bingo, playing "Pogo" on the computer, caring for her house and lawn, and her Lake Texoma home and its care. She was very much in love with her husband of 52 years, Robert A. Alvarado, who preceded her in death along with her parents, and one sister, Anne Mitchell. Survivors include two children, Margaret Unsell and Robert D. Alvarado and husband Steven, step-daughter, Robin Alvarado, eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Graveside services will be at 10:00AM, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Sunny Lane Cemetery, 4000 SE 29th St., Del City, OK 73115 with burial to follow in Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019