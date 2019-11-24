|
Betty Bennett NORMAN
Jan. 1, 1946 - Nov. 15, 2019
Betty Bennett, age 79, of Norman, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Betty Lois (Berry) Bennett was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Lytle, TX, the second of three children born to Cursey Lee and Florine (Holcomb) Berry. She attended school at Robin Hill east of Norman, and eventually found her way to California. She married young, and Betty raised two daughters, Diana and Sherry. Some years later, she moved to Oklahoma and settled in Norman. It was here that she met her best friend and life partner, Albert "Sonny" Bennett. They fell in love and were married Aug. 23, 1974, in Norman. Betty worked as a hostess in the hotel industry for many years. When she wasn't working, Betty enjoyed fishing, and she never missed a good garage sale. Betty was a simple woman, with a sweet disposition, and she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was warm and welcoming and the doors to her home were always open. They were members of the Moose Lodge. Betty loved spending time outdoors, and especially tending to her garden. She was a wonderful wife and mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed! She was preceded in death by her infant son, Bobby Charles Barnard; her parents, Cursey and Florine Berry; and her sister, Barbara Ann Zimmer. Betty is survived by her husband, Sonny Bennett, of the home; daughters, Diana Ulrich, of Noble; and Sherry Bryant, of Noble; three grandchildren, Heather Koonce and husband Blake, Eric and Sheree Ulrich; two great-grandchildren, Jaylee and Ashtyn; brother, Leroy Berry and wife Sue, of Byhalia, MS; stepchildren, Kathy Brady, of Norman; Buddy Bennett, of Norman; Tony Bennett and wife Chris, of Highland, CA; and Vickie Skoverski and husband Eric, of Oceanside, CA; seven step-grandchildren, Tamara Brady, Stephen and Clay Bennett, Julie and Jason Bennet, and Ashley and Ben; numerous step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel. Send online condolences at:
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019