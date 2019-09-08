|
Betty June Chambers OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 22, 1933 - Sept. 6, 2019
Betty J. Chambers, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Bradley, OK to parents Hayward Madison and Mildred Hawkins. She married Gerald B Chambers on Aug. 4, 1956, in Gainesville, TX. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Gerald; her sister, Jeanie North; children, Valerie and Ernest; nephew, John; her seven grandchildren, Sheri, Brad, Darren, Jerry, Bobby, Emiline, and Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jaxson and Carlee, Nick, Chris, Taylor, Gracey, Josh; and many more. A truly special woman, Betty loved her family and was loved deeply in return. She enjoyed bird-watching, crossword puzzles, reading and playing dominoes, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. Family and friends are invited to the Sunny Lane Funeral Home at 4000 SE 29th St., Del City, OK, at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, celebrate Betty's life.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019