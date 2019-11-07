|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Betty Lou Cottom
November 25, 1941 - November 5, 2019
Betty Lou Cottom was born on November 25, 1941 in her parents' home on the family farm at the base of the Gloss Mountains near Fairview, Oklahoma and took her first breath in heaven on November 5, 2019. Betty was the middle child born to Edd A. and Florence Kiefer Penner having an older brother, Harold, and a younger sister, Shirley. She attended Roscoe School, a one-room country school house, through the 8th grade and graduated from Fairview High School in 1959. Betty's family was active in the Flying Farmers and she was a charter member of the Junior Flying Farmers. At the age of 17, she received the "Land It" award when she flew and landed her father's airplane. She was also named Oklahoma's First Flying Farmerette in 1958. Betty attended Enid Business College for a year, receiving a Secretarial Degree, earned the Cromwell Award for having the highest grade- point average and was named the "Outstanding Girl". It was there during a typing class that Betty and her ponytail caught the eye of Marvin Cottom and the two were married in Fairview on September 2, 1961. They made their home in Oklahoma City, and found a church home at Shartel Church of God where they faithfully attended for more than fifty-five years. Betty was a wonderful wife and loving mother to their three children and had the ability to turn a house into a home. Betty loved the Lord with her whole heart and was faithful to the end. She was a gifted musician: playing the piano, ukulele, and banjo by ear and sang in the church choir for many years. She also wrote many clever songs - most of them about farm life or her grandchildren. Betty was the consummate hostess and enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home. She had an eye for decorating and made the best chocolate chip cookies in the whole wide world. Betty became regarded as the family photographer and documented family get togethers, vacations and holidays, providing all of her grandchildren with personalized albums. She retained her small-town charm, even while she and Marvin traveled all over the world and made many friends along the way. Betty was classy, gracious, and a true fighter to the end. She loved people through the eyes of Jesus and there is no greater legacy.
Betty is survived by her three children: daughter, Cindy Borden, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; son, Darren and Polly Cottom of Mutual, Oklahoma; Steve and Heather Cottom, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her grands and her great-grands were her pride and joy and they loved and adored Grandma Betty. Her eight grandchildren: Kyle and Christin Borden, Jandolyn and Blake Overton, Mackenzie Borden, Cody and Kelsey Cottom, Julia and Heath Albert, Savannah, Summer and Shane Cottom. Nine great-grandchildren: Kylie, Gunnar, and Finley Beth Borden, Kaden, Blaze, Raphe and Oakes Overton, and Caroline and Kinsley Cottom. She is also survived by her siblings: Harold and Gay Penner of Fairview, Oklahoma; Shirley and Ben Hardin of Georgetown, Texas; an uncle, Dan Penner of Medora, Kansas; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin D. Cottom in 2016, her parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 4-8 PM, the family will be present to greet friends from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Services to celebrate her life will be held 11 A.M. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Shartel Church of God, 11600 S. Western, OKC, OK 73170. Visit www.vondelsmithmortuary.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 7, 2019