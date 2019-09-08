|
|
Betty Jo Gitthens OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 16, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2019
Betty Jo Gitthens, age 92, passed away PEACEFULLY on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Arkansas, the youngest daughter to the late Robert and Martha (Rather) Parker. Betty cheerfully faced her final, declining months. She grew up during the Great Depression, in Cane Hill (Lincoln), AR on a farm with her family. She told many stories from these years, including climbing the apple trees, picking strawberries, making mud pies, raising chickens, and neighbor gatherings with music and homemade ice cream. For many years, she told the tale of her befriending an adorable, white "baby doll" pig. Betty was a 1944 graduate of Lincoln High School in Lincoln, AR. She married Victor "Buck" Gitthens on Dec. 11, 1948, in Topeka, KS. After making several moves, raising four children, and tackling a variety of businesses and positions, Betty retired from Eason Oil Company in 1985. While at Eason Oil, she earned a Certified Records Management certification. With Betty's charm and social ease, she enjoyed her many friends from neighbors, church, and social clubs. Betty and Buck sponsored a youth Christian singing group, "The Opening Hours Christian Singers," and for seven years, traveled around the country performing in many churches and events. Betty held a strong faith in God, and prayed often for those around her. Betty's husband of 38 years, Victor Louis "Buck" Gitthens, sadly passed away in 1977. Also preceding her in death were her siblings John Parker, Ruby Cosby, infant Mary Leona, and Aileen Bichler; and her close and dear sister-in-law, Gladys. Betty is survived by four children, Vicki and husband Rick Randall, of Oklahoma City/ Manila, Philippines; Debra and husband Greg Bailey, of Oklahoma City; Becky and husband Steve Vaught, of Payson, AZ; and Randy and wife Donna Gitthens, of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Amy (Steve) Long, Victoria (Joey) Penwell, Patrick (Amy) Randall, Amber (Marcos) Stocco, Lindsay (Jon) Winders, Jason (Jill) Coursey, Shanda Vaught, Shaina (Dallin) McLaws, Sasha Latonis-Vaught, Scott (Laura) Gitthens, and Mark Gitthens; and a flock of loved great-grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will miss their mother dearly, and wish her a peaceful and joyful reunion with many passed family and friends. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Havenbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be following at 2 p.m. in the Amber Cemetery in Amber, OK. To leave online condolences, please visit havenbrookfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019