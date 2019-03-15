Betty P. Harris

Jan. 25, 1935 - Mar. 12, 2019



EL RENO

Betty P. Harris, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12 at her home in El Reno, OK, after a prolonged ill ness. Betty was born in LeCompte, Louisiana, on January 25, 1935, to Hugh E. Beard and Margaret Anna (Liles) Beard. On May 10, 1952, she married the love of her life, William L. Harris, a native of Oklahoma City, and son of Charles Winship Harris and Lola Lucile (Pittman) Harris. The couple lived in Alexandria, LA, for about a year before moving to Oklahoma City. In 1964, Betty graduated magna cum laude from University of Central Oklahoma, majoring in elementary education. She taught 4th grade at Putnam City Schools for many years before retiring in 1991. She was a long-time member of Kelham Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, having first answered the call of salvation in her hometown church of Calvary Baptist in Alexandria, LA. Survivors include her husband of almost 67 years, William L. Harris, and three children - Karen Deatherage and husband Jerry of Hinton, OK, Susan Kellogg and husband Wayne of Ada, OK, and Robert T. (Terry) Harris and wife Pamela, of El Reno, OK; 5 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren; a brother-in-law , Fred Tarver, of Alexandria, LA, and 3 nieces. One sister, Margaret A. Tarver of Alexandria, LA, preceded her in death. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00pm Friday at Memorial Park Funeral Home followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.