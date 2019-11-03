Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
BETTY HULSOPPLE


1930 - 2019
Betty J Hulsopple
April 5, 1930 - Oct. 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
After 89 years of a life well lived, Betty Jean (Bell) Hulsopple, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. Betty was born in Downs, KS on April 5, 1930, to Zelma Irene (Coppock) and Floyd Logan Bell. She graduated from Vermillion High School in Vermillion, KS. On Sept. 12, 1948, Betty married her best friend, Benjamin Earl "Ben" Hulsopple. They met at a dance, thanks to a mutual friend. Their love for each other only grew stronger with time. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Oklahoma City, and became heavily involved with Desk & Derrick club (ADDC) for woman in the oil field, becoming President. Betty enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, cooking, bowling, scrapbooking, and watching Thunder basketball.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jackie Bell and Mary Lou Brown; her husband, "Ben" Hulsopple; son, "Bennie" Benjamin Earl Hulsopple Jr.; and a granddaughter, Marnie Allen-Walls. Betty is survived by her siblings, Richard Bell and wife Evelyn Bell, Joanne Pottberg, and Larry Bell; daughter, Marcia Allen and husband JC Allen; son, Bruce Hulsopple Sr.; five grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, 3-8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. Services are Monday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel at Resthaven with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019
