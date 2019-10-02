|
|
Betty Jean Terrell OKLAHOMA CITY
Kennedy
Jul. 20, 1925 - Sept. 26, 2019
Born 7/20/25, daughter of J.W. Wilson & Mamie (Church) Wilson of Choctaw County, OK. She married Other L. Kennedy on July 16, 1940. Mr. Kennedy died in May of 1982. Later in life, Mrs. Kennedy married John Terrell. Mr. Terrell died in July of 2004. She was employed at Bone and Joint Hospital for 30 plus years. Mrs. Kennedy is survived by one daughter, Betty L. Kennedy-Prater & husband, Paul of MO; grandsons, E. Lee Brock and Steve Brock & spouse, JoAnne; step-granddaughter, Amy of IL; great granddaughter, Harper & great grandson, Richie Begemann. Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by brothers, Earnest Wilson & J. Tump Wilson; sister, Dorothy Bell & step-sisters, Daisy Fink, Rosie Hipps & Ebbline Thompson. Services to celebrate her life will be 10 AM Sat. at the Vondel Smith South Colonial Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019