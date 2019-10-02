Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY KENNEDY


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Betty Jean Terrell
Kennedy
Jul. 20, 1925 - Sept. 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Born 7/20/25, daughter of J.W. Wilson & Mamie (Church) Wilson of Choctaw County, OK. She married Other L. Kennedy on July 16, 1940. Mr. Kennedy died in May of 1982. Later in life, Mrs. Kennedy married John Terrell. Mr. Terrell died in July of 2004. She was employed at Bone and Joint Hospital for 30 plus years. Mrs. Kennedy is survived by one daughter, Betty L. Kennedy-Prater & husband, Paul of MO; grandsons, E. Lee Brock and Steve Brock & spouse, JoAnne; step-granddaughter, Amy of IL; great granddaughter, Harper & great grandson, Richie Begemann. Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by brothers, Earnest Wilson & J. Tump Wilson; sister, Dorothy Bell & step-sisters, Daisy Fink, Rosie Hipps & Ebbline Thompson. Services to celebrate her life will be 10 AM Sat. at the Vondel Smith South Colonial Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
Download Now