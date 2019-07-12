Betty L. Head

Nov. 20, 1924 - Jul. 10, 2019



EDMOND, OK

Betty L. Head was born in Los Angeles, CA on November 20, 1924 to William H. and Cora Lee Still. She went through school in Tulsa, including Tulsa University where she majored in business and was a member of the Phi Mu Social Society. She was the Executive Secretary at Sohio Petroleum Company, working for the Vice President of Sohio and Standard Oil Company of Ohio. She married James A. Loomer who predeceased her in 1991. They had two children, Lisa Curtess Welch and Terri Lynn Seaton. Lisa has two daughters, Ashley and Lexi; Terri Lynn and Brian Seaton also have two daughters, Abbi and Reese. In 1993, Betty married Charles P. Head and acquired another family, including his three children: Judy and husband Don Price, James Head and wife Brenda, and Janet and husband Rob Bargewell. Charles' family also includes five grand-children and six great-grandchildren. Come-and-go visitation for Betty will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from noon to 8 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Service, Edmond, OK. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, Betty has designated the Gideons Organization, P.O. Box 1944, Edmond, OK 73083 or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Oklahoma, P.O. Box 462, Sulphur, OK 73086. Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019