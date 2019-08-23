|
Betty Joyce Malwick MCLOUD
December 10, 1925-August 21, 2019
The sweet spirit of Betty Joyce Malwick, left this earth Wednesday, August 21, 2019, to be with her Heavenly Father.
Betty was born to Walter and Jenny Johnson in Duluth, MN on December 10, 1925. Betty graduated high school at Hermantown, MN. On May 31, 1946 she married the love of her life, Charles Malwick, and remained married for 63 years, until his death in October of 2009.
The family moved to Omaha, NE in 1958, and 2 years later moved to Oklahoma City. Betty was active in the churches the family attended and in activities for the children.
Betty is survived by her brother Darrold Johnson and his wife Barbara, of Duluth, MN, three children, Dale Malwick and his wife Cyndy, of Tulsa, Kathy Cade of Oklahoma City, Brian and his wife Debbi, of McLoud, OK, eight grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Betty was loved by friends and family, and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held Sat., Aug. 24, at 3pm, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3600 NW Expressway, in OKC. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Betty's name to: Support the Kid for Cancer, Inc., PO Box 7860, Moore, OK 73153, or by using her paypal link [email protected]
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019