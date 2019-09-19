Home

BETTY MCDOWELL

Betty Belle McDowell
March 30, 1926 - September 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
On September 14, 2019, Betty joined the love of her life, Raymond Leo McDowell, who preceded her in death by three years. She is survived by four adult children, Meredith Adams-Wade, Diana Smith, Richard McDowell and Kathy Bell, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will also be mourned by numerous other family members and friends. Betty was a multi-talented individual who loved painting, quilting, ceramics, sewing, gardening and many other crafts. She and Raymond both loved and enjoyed traveling during their retirement years. Arrangements by Vondel Smith South Mortuary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 19, 2019
