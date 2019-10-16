|
Betty Dean Morgan OKLAHOMA CITY
May 26, 1928 - October 12, 2019
Betty Dean Morgan, age 91, died peacefully in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Betty was born May 26, 1928 to Berniece and Ray-mond Dean of Sherman, Texas. She was a grad-uate of Sherman High School and received a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from Austin College. In 1953 she married Jack Errington Morgan who died in 2016.
Betty is survived by her daughter Karen Morgan Clark and son-in-law Mel Clark of Oklahoma City; grandchildren Ryan Funk of Houston, Texas, Rachel Lawler and husband Tyler Lawler of Oklahoma City, Lindsey Mullen and husband Brett Mullen and Weston Brown of Sherman, Texas; great-granddaughter Bristol Mullen of Sherman, Texas; brother Don Dean and sister-in-law Diana Dean of Streator, Illinois; sister-in-law Nadene Dean of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, daughter Kathy, brother Raymond "June", and grandson Jason Dean Brownlee.
She was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was also a mem-ber of the Sherman Service League, Tuesday Study Club, Austin College Alumni, and a board member of Sherman Juvenile Alternatives. Visiting with family and friends was always important to Betty. She especially enjoyed cooking and entertaining at home as well as taking food to friends. Many were the happy recipients of the famous "Betty's Blue Cheese Ball"!
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16th, from 5-7pm at Dannel Funeral Home, 302 S. Walnut St. A Celebration of Life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 17th, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Covenant Presby-terian Church, 322 W. Pecan St., Sherman, TX 75090 or to Austin College, 900 North Grand Avenue, Suite 6G, Sherman, TX 75090.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019