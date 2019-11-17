|
Betty Nelson OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 5, 1927 - Nov. 13, 2019
Betty Nelson was born on Jan. 5, 1927, to Burl C Shafer and Pearl M (Kiper) Shafer at Quay, OK and passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, at the age of 92 in Tulsa, OK while living at Oklahoma Methodist Manor. Betty attended School in Coyle, OK and graduated from Edmond High School. She met Les Nelson and was married on Nov. 22, 1947, for over 58 years before his death on Aug. 30, 2006. Betty was a stay-at-home mother raising their son, David Nelson. Later, she was office manager for Nelson Air Conditioning in Lewisville, TX. After Betty and Les retired, they moved back to Oklahoma City at 8220 Canna Lane until Les passed away.
Betty is survived by her son, David Nelson; her niece, Julie Kelly; grandniece, Katy Kelly; a host of others, nephew and nieces as well as cousins; and sister-in-law, Ruth Thomas.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel, located at 5820 NW 41st Street, Warr Acres, OK 73122. Burial will be at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, 7500 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73132.
Betty loved children and babies. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Women at the Ridgecrest United Methodist that merged to form the Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
United Methodist Boys Ranch
Circle of Care
1501 NW 24th St., Ste. 214 Oklahoma City, OK 73106;
or to
United Methodist Women Cornerstone United
Methodist Church
2604 N. May Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73107.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019