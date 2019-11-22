Home

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Brill Chapel
Epworth Villa, OK
BETTY RANEY


1932 - 2019
Betty L. Raney
Dec. 17, 1932 - Nov. 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Betty L. Raney, 86, of Oklahoma City, passed away at her home on November 20, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1932 to Harry and Bertha Duckworth in Green Springs, WV, the youngest of 11 children. She graduated from Romney (WV) High School and went to work in Washington, DC soon after. There she met her husband, Herb, and they were married in Carmen, OK on May 25, 1955. They settled in Midwest City and were married for 59 years until his death. Betty held secretarial positions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Mobil Oil, and Tinker AFB. She was a long-time member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed bowling, square dancing, baking and sewing. She and Herb traveled extensively and enjoyed the performing arts in OKC. Betty is survived by her sister, Thelma Puffinburger, sons, Steve (Julie) and Kirk (Olina) and four grandchildren, Neil, Lara Raney (Bernie Kellogg), Allison (Cooper) Nichols, and Austin. Services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, November 23, at Brill Chapel, Epworth Villa.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 22, 2019
