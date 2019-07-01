Home

BETTY SHARP


1942 - 2019
Betty Gene Sharp
July 8, 1942 - June 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
After a brief illness, Betty Gene Sharp was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Betty was born July 8, 1942, to Bevin Glenn Rhodes and Grace Lee Rhodes in Okmulgee, OK. A Memorial Service in honor of Betty's life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Little Flower Church, 1125 S. Walker Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73109. Please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 1, 2019
