Betty Jean Tharp PIEDMONT
December 20, 1924-October 18, 2019
Betty Jean Tharp went to be with the Lord, on October 18, 2019, at the age of 94. Betty was a kind, loving person who touched the hearts of everyone she met.
Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert E. Tharp and sons Johnny & Larry Tharp.
Betty is survived by her daughter Mary Kay Huggard & husband Philip; son Robert Tharp & wife Christy; grand-sons Stephen Eugene Tharp & wife Amy, Bradley Huggard & wife Sandy, and Tyler Tharp; granddaughters Stephanie G. Pyle & husband Chris, and Courtney Tharp; and great-grandchildren Evan Tharp, Ryan Tharp, Abigail Tharp, Clara Pyle, Aubrey Pyle, Fabion Pyle, Lili Huggard, and Braden Huggard.
Public Visitation will be from 8:00-9:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, at the Piedmont First United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, at the Piedmont First United Methodist Church (2525 Piedmont Rd. N, Piedmont, OK 73078) with burial to follow at the Kansas Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon, OK. Family is requesting that donations be made to the Piedmont Historical Museum: checks may be dropped off at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary (201 E. Main St., Yukon, OK 73099).
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019