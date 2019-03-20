Betty Lou Warren

January 2, 1942 - March 14, 2019



EDMOND

Betty Lou Warren passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 77. Betty was born on January 2, 1942 in Lawton, OK to James and Evelyn Dossey. She grad-uated from Midwest City High School. Betty spent most of her life in the Oklahoma City area. Betty was a loving mother to five children: Tony, Tia, Tiffany, Jim and Brenda. Tony and Tia were from her marriage to Sam Mead. Brenda and Jim joined the family when Betty married James Warren in 1970. Together, Betty and James are parents to Tiffany. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her working career spanned many years and she officially retired in 2017.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:00am at Sooner Baptist Church, 5824 SE 15th Street, Midwest City, OK. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Syrian Ministry at Sooner Baptist Church in Memory of Betty Warren. Service arrangements are under the direction of Crawford Family Funeral Service, Edmond. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary