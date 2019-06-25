Betty "June" Williams

June 24, 1936 - June 22, 2019



MOORE

Betty "June" Williams was born June 24, 1936, and left this world to be with our Heavenly Father on June 22, 2019. Her parents were Fred & Leona Bell Cain. Her siblings are Ted Cain, (deceased), twin brother Gene Cain, (deceased), Myrtle Joy Cain, Rex Cain, and Linda Sue Livingston. Married for 65 years to Robert Marion Williams, a devoted husband and father to their four children, Debbie "Sue" Schlenker & husband Chuck, Bobby Williams & wife Donna, Donna Heidelberg, and Kim Johns & husband Doug. Grandchildren: Melissa, Marcy, Jennifer, Jessica, Cody, Riley, Robin, Brandy, and Bailey, Travis, Chelsey, and angel Steven Michael. Great-grandchildren: Skylar Landry, Cooper, Mathew and Allie, Luke Logan and Lane Aubrey, Ashton, Finn and Sterling, Bishop and Beau, and Wyatt and Bryar, Michaela, Brian, Chloe and Gavin, Chase and Hank. June cared for children her entire life. Attaining her GED and later on her associate's degree in Early Childhood at Rose State, she worked at several child care centers, Betty's Playschool, Thunderbird Childcare, and Canterbury, and others through the years. She kept her own grandchildren and numerous others who became family. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church. She loved to teach little ones, and her family was the most important part of her life. Special thanks to Faith Hospice, especially Cristen, Shelley, Trisha and Michael. Appreciation to Medical Park West Staff and the care she received. Thank you to Barbara Morena, her roommate and friend. June's four children, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren will miss her greatly. She leaves a legacy of love. Visitation for Betty will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City, family present 6-8 p.m. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Soldier Creek Baptist Church in Midwest City, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Norman. Published in The Oklahoman on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary