1933 - 2019
Betty Kathlyn (Perkins)
Wright
January 11, 1933 - October 28, 2019

BETHANY
Betty Kathlyn (Perkins) Wright, of Bethany, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, October 28, in Cedar Park, Texas after a short illness. She was 86.
Betty was born January 11, 1933 in Mabank, Texas. She attended high school in Kermit, Texas where she excelled academ-ically and was active in band. She went on to obtain a Bachelor of Music Degree from North Texas State, and subsequently a Master's of Arts in Teaching Degree from Oklahoma City University.
Betty lived in Bethany, Oklahoma for 53 years. She was a loving mother to her two sons, and a dedicated teacher in the Oklahoma City Public Schools. She will be remembered by family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and former students for her sweet disposition, uncommon kindness, and compassion. She loved children and was thoughtful to a fault.
She is preceded in death by her parents Agatha Opal and Jefferson Green Perkins, and her sister Bobbie Ruth (Perkins) Scoggin-Weber. She is survived by her son Pride Scott Wright and wife Michelle of Hathaway Pines, California, son Randall Mark Wright and wife Beth of Austin, Texas, and grandson Noah Jacob Wright. A private celebration of life is planned.
Memorial gifts may be made to: Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78759.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 31, 2019
