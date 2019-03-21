Betty Jo Young

Sept. 24, 1928 - March 19, 2019



MOORE

Betty Jo Young, 90, went to be with her Heavenly father on Tues. Mar. 19, 2019. The daughter of Cynthia (South-worth) and Oran Mullins, she was born Sept. 24, 1928 in OKC, OK. On Mar. 15, 1945, she married her sweetheart, Donald G. Elmore & together shared more than 26 yrs. of marriage together. This union of marriage was blessed with 2 daughters. In addition to being a loving wife, devoted mother and dedicated homemaker, Betty also worked as an assistant administrator for Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for more than 8 yrs. Betty was very passionate about china painting, loved the ocean, & enjoyed socializing with friends, but nothing was as important as being with her family whom she loved deeply. Betty was known for her positive thinking and bubbly personality. She will be held close to our hearts each day. She leaves behind her loving family, daughters, Elaine Pinardi & her husband Mark, and Donita Rimmer; granddaughter, Whitney; and grandson, Taylor; as well as many other extended family & friends.