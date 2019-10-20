|
Betty Zemp EDMOND
Nov. 7, 1932 - Oct. 17, 2019
Betty Zemp, 86, was born in Nottingham, England, in 1932. She was the fourth of six children born to William and Lillian Marshall. Betty joined her beloved husband, Lloyd, in death (Sept. 17, 2019). As a child, Betty lived through the difficulties of war, having to carry a gas mask and identification card with her to school, living on rations, and spending nights in bomb shelters until the end of World War II. When she was 20, she met the love of her life, Lloyd, a handsome Air Force sergeant, who was stationed in Oxford, England. They fell in love, married in England, had their son, Kerry, and returned to the United States. Their daughter, Vicki, was born later in Oklahoma City. Betty was devoted to her husband and children and was actively involved in British American Wives groups in Oklahoma City. In the early 1970s, Lloyd moved his family to Germany as a civilian with the Defense Department, where Betty and Lloyd stayed for a total of eight years enjoying their European experiences. Betty loved going to Kris Kringle markets in Germany and traveling through Europe. Some of the best days of her life were spent playing golf with her husband and cycling from one small German village to another. When Betty and Lloyd returned to Oklahoma as empty-nesters in the early 80s, Betty went to work for Dillard's department store in Sooner Fashion Mall in Norman, where she worked in the china department until her retirement. Betty is survived by her loving family – Kerry and Lesley Zemp and Scott and Vicki Behenna. Her five grandchildren, Lauren Zemp and her fiancé Billy, Erik Zemp, Michael Behenna and his fiancée Brittany, Brett Behenna, and Curtis Behenna and his wife Jessica. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Henry Behenna; and an expected great-grandson, Blake, due Oct. 30. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Edmond, OK. Viewing will be at Matthews Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day." Peace be with you Mom.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019