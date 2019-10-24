|
|
Bettye Sue Dixon OKLAHOMA CITY
December 30, 1934-October 21, 2019
Bettye was born in Jay, OK to Clyde Lee McCown and Mary Ella Hogan McCown. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Oklahoma Baptist University, and her Master's Degree in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. On August 12, 1956 she married her sweetheart Curtis Leon Dixon. In 1966, Bettye and Curtis were commissioned to the International Mission Board. Over a 30 year period they served in Brazil, Angola and Portugal. Bettye was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harold and sister Claudia. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Curtis; daughter, Sheri Ironwood and husband Tom; sons, Kent Dixon and wife Karol, Mark Dixon, Clark Dixon and wife Jeana; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1-8 PM at Buchanan Funeral Service with the family receiving guests from 4-6 PM. There will also be an opportunity for viewing at the church for an hour prior to the services. Services to celebrate her life will be 1 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Quail Springs Baptist Church with burial to follow at Stroud Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019