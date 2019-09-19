Home

Sevier Funeral Home Inc
702 W Chickasha Ave
Chickasha, OK 73018
(405) 224-4266
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Sevier Funeral Home Inc
702 W Chickasha Ave
Chickasha, OK 73018
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Chickasha, OK
Bettye J. Minnett


1930 - 2019
CHICKASHA
Bettye Jean Wehrum Minnett, of Chickasha, OK, died on Sep. 16, 2019 in Ardmore OK. Services will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Chickasha 2:00 p.m. on Friday Sep. 20, 2019. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, at the Sevier Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Holy Name Section of Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home. Bettye Jean Minnett was born in Memphis, TN on Nov. 19, 1930, to Fanny (Allen) & Herman Wehrum. She was married to Dr. John B. Minnett on Sep. 16, 1950 in Memphis, TN and moved to Chickasha. She was an active member of Holy Name Catholic Church. A homemaker her entire life, Bettye was a strong supporter of activities at St. Joseph Academy. She served as a Brownie Leader and was a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was an active member of the Chickasha community, enjoyed bridge and was active in several bridge groups. She was a long-time member of PEO. She is survived by son, Bill Minnett and wife Karna, of Parker, CO; daughter, Mita Bates and husband Bob, of Ardmore; a son-in-law, Randal Polk, of Oklahoma City; and a sister, Trudy Johnston, of Columbus, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Minnett, a daughter, Jeanne Polk; as well as her sister, Carol Garbuzinski and brother Bill Wehrum. Bettye had ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Chickasha Mobile Meals or The Lions Club of Chickasha.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 19, 2019
