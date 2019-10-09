|
|
Bettye M. Sherwood OKLAHOMA CITY
Bettye M. Sherwood, 91, died peacefully on September 26, 2019. She donated her body to the OU Medical Willed Body Program. No memorial services are planned. Bettye was a native Texan and a graduate of Texas Woman's University. She married John Sherwood in 1949. They both taught school in Winters, TX for a short time. John joined Halliburton and they moved to Oklahoma City, where they lived for 25 years. Bettye was involved in church and various organiza-tions related to family and the oil business. They moved to Ft. Worth, TX in 1980 and Bettye instantly loved it. She enjoyed learning and sharing, and was a docent at Kimball Art Museum and the Japanese Gardens. She was proud to be a member of St. Stephens Presbyterian Church. Bettye had a short career as a Certified Property Appraiser, but her favorite activity was using her considerable homemaking skills to entertain family and friends. Her interests were varied and she maintained several collections of oriental artifacts. Her family included husband, John, and 4 children - Suzanne (husband, Art) of Houston, TX; Michael (wife, Jodee) of Prescott, AZ; Nancy of Oklahoma City, OK; Jeff (wife, Kara) of Edmond, OK. She loved her 6 grandchildren (Maya, Derek, Janelle, Taylor, Hannah and Brent) and 7 great grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister, Nina Meadows (husband, Hubert) of Abilene, TX and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019