Beulah M. Haynes OKLAHOMA CITY
June 7, 1920 - Aug. 26, 2019
Beulah Mae Haynes was born June 7, 1920, in Collinsville, OK to E. Homer and Anna Trout. She was the 8th of 10 children, and was the last survivor of her siblings when she died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Gore, OK, where she had lived with her daughter for the past six years. Beulah was a graduate of Classen High School. She married William L. Haynes, an Oklahoma City printer and artist, who preceded her in death in 1980. She lived in Oklahoma City 85 years. Mrs. Haynes was a lifetime member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Rebekah Lodge for 80 years. She was a member of Towanda Rebekah Lodge #122, was a past officer and worked 15 years in the State Secretary's office. She received many honors in the fraternal order, including a Special Recognition award for 69 years membership in 2004, and the Nita Maytubby Award in 1995. Many of her Lodge brothers and sisters will remember her for her singing and music at annual Rebekah Assembly meetings. Son, Stephen L. Haynes, preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Cora Eckenberger, of Gore; grandchildren, John W. Eckenberger, of Gore; Louise Musselman, of Sallisaw; and Erika Haynes, of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Gloria Micolites, Hannah Micolites, and David Micolites; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends across the state. Viewing will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Services will be at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service Chapel in Bethany, OK on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. with interment in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OETA or any local public television station. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019