Beulah M. Jacobs OKLAHOMA CITY
Ponder
August 25, 1931 - August 18, 2019
On August 25, 1931, Joe and Leona Jacobs welcomed an Angel to the world. Beulah received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education at Langston University, a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Education from Southwestern Christian College in OKC, and an Associate Degree in Child Development.
Following a brief teaching stint in the Elk City Public Schools, Beulah answered the call to public service with the State of Oklahoma where, as the first Black Secretary in state government, she served in the State Department of Education and for Governors Henry Bellmon and Dewey Bartlett. Beulah Ponder was cited and recognized in 1997 as the First Black Trailblazer to serve in the Governor's office and a "Keeper Of The Dream". She was featured on the August 9, 1964 cover of Jet Magazine.
Beulah met and married the love of her life, Alonzo L. "Lonnie" Ponder, of Wewoka, OK. Together Beulah and Lonnie owned and operated three businesses - Oklahoma City Limousine Service, B&P Maintenance and Janitorial and LLL Ponderosa Hog and Cattle Ranch. Beulah was a licensed Missionary and served proudly alongside her husband, Bishop Alonzo L. Ponder, Sr. supporting him as Pastor at Church of the Living God CWFF Temples in McAlester, Wewoka, Langston, Okmulgee, Temple #290 in OKC and Little Rock, AR.
Beulah slipped away peacefully in her home to once again be united with those who await her in Heaven.
Both parents; her brother, Jayel Jacobs, Sr.; her sister, Hortense Owens; her youngest son, Randy L. Ponder, Sr.; and her husband, Bishop Alonzo L. Ponder, Sr. preceded her in death. Celebrating Her Homegoing are her children; Debra Ponder-Nelson (Don), Overseer Alonzo L. Ponder, Jr. (Marvinette), Larry L. Ponder, Sr.; brothers, Joe Jacobs and Lorenzo Jacobs, Sr.; grandchildren: Jocquelene Dyson (Dashaven), Alonzo L. Ponder III, Kristen Hawkins, Karmen Ponder-Moore, Randy L. Ponder II, and Larry L. Ponder, Jr.; great grand-children: Natalya, Houston, Brooklyn, Alonzo Lafayette IV, Dashaven, Jr., Paris and Aiden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing Services were held on August 24, 2019 and were under the direction of Temple & Sons Funeral Directors, Inc.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019