Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairlawn Cemetery
Comanche, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulazell Bowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulazell (Bea) Bowles


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Beulazell (Bea)
Bowles
July 5, 1931 - August 23, 2019

BROKEN ARROW
Beulazell (Bea) Bowles passed from this life on August 23, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Bea was born to J.I. and Bonnie Stephens in Loco, Oklahoma on July 5, 1931. She was a graduate of Comanche High School. There she met and married Mickey Lawrence Bowles on August 1, 1950.
Mickey and Bea were residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fort Worth, Texas and Edmond, Oklahoma. Bea was also a resident of Prairie House Assisted Living, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, shortly before her passing.
Mickey and Bea had two sons: Mickey S. Bowles and Lawrence P. Bowles.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey in 2012. They were married 62 years. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mickey S. Bowles in 2015 and great-granddaughter, Avery Grace in 2018.
She is survived by Lawrence P. Bowles and wife, Cathy of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, Patti Bowles of Fort Worth, Texas, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing for Bea on Tuesday, August 27th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 S. Kelly Ave., Edmond, Oklahoma.
A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, at 11:00 AM at Fairlawn Cemetery in Comanche, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family request any memorial donations be made to Oklahoma Christian University.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulazell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matthews Funeral Home
Download Now