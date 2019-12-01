Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
BEVERLEY WILBANKS


1934 - 2019
Beverley Anne
Wilbanks
April 17, 1934 - Nov. 19, 2019

EDMOND
Beverly Anne (Myers) Wilbanks, 85, of Edmond, OK, was born on April 17, 1934, in Kismet, KS to parents Lloyd and Elaine Myers. She passed away Nov. 19, 2019. Beverly graduated from Hugoton High School in Hugoton, KS, Valedictorian and President of her senior class. She attended Colorado Women's College, Denver, CO. She married Glen Wilbanks on July 19, 1953, in Hugoton, KS. They made their home in Liberal, KS, where Beverly worked for a CPA firm before opening up The Casual Shop, a ladies retail dress shop. After selling the business, she taught private piano lessons. They were members of Pershing Avenue Christian Church in Liberal, where Beverly held many leadership roles: President of Women's Council, Church Organist, Sunday School Teacher, and others. She was also active as PTA president for a number of years. Glen and Beverly moved to Edmond in 1992 to be close to family. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Justin Moore. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Glen; daughter, Susan Moore and her husband Ken, of Edmond, OK; son, Robert Wilbanks and his wife Martina, of Littleton, CO; her grandchildren, Kristin Mannschreck, Cassi Anderson, Carrie Wilbanks, and Clayton Wilbanks; and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2019, at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019
