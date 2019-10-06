|
|
Beverly Ann Foyt OKLAHOMA CITY
Binkowski
April 29, 1952 - Sept. 30, 2019
Beverly Ann Foyt Binkowski passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and pets, at her home in Edmond Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born April 29, 1952, in Detroit, MI, Beverly was the daughter of the late Frederick and Louise Foyt. She grew up in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, MI. Bev received her BS in health and physical education/fitness from Central Michigan University in 1976; she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She moved to her beloved and adopted home of Oklahoma in the 1980s, living in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Yukon and Edmond. She had a 38-year career with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, which began in Michigan; she then spent 33 years with BCBS of Oklahoma. She retired in 2017 as Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs. Prior to retirement, Bev led Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs, and established the plan for an American Indian strategy, which helped strengthen relationships with tribal nations and helped improve the health and wellness of tribal citizens. Bev was a dedicated and devoted citizen of the OKC community, serving on the Board of Directors of many organizations, including the Greater OKC Chamber, United Way of Central Oklahoma, American Red Cross OKC, and the Rotary International OKC. She was a very proud member of Leadership OKC, Class XXVI. Bev also volunteered her time for many events and organizations. Her non-community interests included Western art, music, architecture, interior design and landscaping her beautiful homes. Bev had a great love and devotion for animals, especially dogs, cats, horses and mules. She is survived by her sister, Karen (George) Zemnickas; brother, Douglas (Alissa) Foyt; niece, Izzy Lou; nephews, Derek and Fisher Foyt; and her fur babies, Jackson, Emma and Madison. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Mannel and his team at the Stephenson Cancer Center for their devotion for trying to find a cure for Bev. Thank you to Integris Hospice, especially her nurse, Stacey, for making Bev comfortable her last few months. Memorials may be made in her honor to Oklahoma City Humane Society, 7500 N. Western Ave., OKC, OK 73116; or Sooner Golden Retriever Rescue, 405-749-5700. Arrangements are being handled by Hahn-Cook: Visitation on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Service at the Hahn-Cook Chapel Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. with a private burial to follow.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019