Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingfisher Cemetery
14200 State Highway 33
Kingfisher, OK
BEVERLY BIRD


1940 - 2019
Beverly J. Bird
Aug. 27, 1940 - Sept. 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Beverly Jo Bird, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 79. Beverly is survived by her brother, Sid Espinosa (wife Debbie); her grandson, Justin McGee; and her two nephews and four nieces. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Bird; her son, Mike McGee; her mother, Amy Espinosa; and her sisters, Dolores Siegel and Carolyn Chamblee. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Kingfisher Cemetery, 14200 State Highway 33, Kingfisher, OK 73750. Beverly, may you rest in peace. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019
