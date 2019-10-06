|
|
Beverly J. Bird OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 27, 1940 - Sept. 26, 2019
Beverly Jo Bird, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 79. Beverly is survived by her brother, Sid Espinosa (wife Debbie); her grandson, Justin McGee; and her two nephews and four nieces. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Bird; her son, Mike McGee; her mother, Amy Espinosa; and her sisters, Dolores Siegel and Carolyn Chamblee. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Kingfisher Cemetery, 14200 State Highway 33, Kingfisher, OK 73750. Beverly, may you rest in peace. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019