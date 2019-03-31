Beverly Hart Crum

Aug. 30, 1933 - March 22, 2019



EDMOND

Beverly passed away with her family by her side after a hard-fought 12-year battle with cancer. She faced each new treatment with courage and unending optimism. Beverly was born, the youngest of seven children, to King Hart & Laura Condry Hart in Mansfield, AR. Beverly married David Crum Feb. 19, 1953. They had two children, Michael and Roxanne. Beverly worked in the food brokerage business for several years and loved calling on her many customers.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; and daughter-in-law, Loretta Hawkins Crum; Beverly is survived by her children; son-in-law, Bill McKnight; grandchildren, David McKnight and wife Katie, Daniel McKnight and wife Chelsey, and Lisa Crum; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Jane McKnight.

David & Beverly traveled the world, making many friends along the way. Her friends at Revidere Book Club and the Inn at Canterbury were very dear to her.

Special thanks to Dr. Christopher Thompson and the staff at Canterbury for making her feel so loved and special.

A family service will be held in Elgin, OK at a later date.

Eccles 3: "For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven ... a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance."

We take comfort that while we mourn our loss, Bev and David are dancing again. And, most assuredly, there is a bit more glitz and glamour in heaven now.