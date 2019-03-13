Beverly Grabenbauer

Oct. 4, 1934 - Sept. 17, 2018



VERO BEACH, FL

Beverly Ann (Trimble) Grabenbauer, 83, Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2018, with family by her side. Born on Oct. 4, 1934, in Marshall-town, IA to Cledeus & Elizabeth (Libby) Trimble, Beverly resided in Marshalltown, IA; Vero Beach, FL; Norman, OK and the Denver, CO metro area before retiring from the EPA, Lakewood, CO, in Nov. 1999 and returning to Vero Beach, FL to be near her family. Beverly enjoyed a simple life, yet she was a hard worker. She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed puzzles of various kinds such as crosswords, jigsaws and Soduko. She also enjoyed genealogy and was very good at technology. She took interest in discussing politics and in earlier years, loved playing Bridge. Beverly was a die-hard OU Sooners football fan and was an employee with The University of Oklahoma Chemistry Department for several years. Beverly especially enjoyed her children and family and was known to be a good listener and will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her children, Tim (Diane) Grabenbauer, Vero Beach, FL; Judy (Danny) Couch, of Fort Worth, TX; Joe (Tracey) Grabenbauer, of Norman, OK; Annette (Steve) Ehardt, Kara (John) Gillespie, of Vero Beach, FL; and Mike Grabenbauer, of Vero Beach, FL. Beverly also leaves behind her sister, Doris Tresemer, of Norman, OK; her 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cledeus and Libby; sister, Violet Frahm and brother-in-law, Leland; brother, Robert "Bob" Trimble and sister-in-law, Lois; and brother-in-law, Col. Gary L. Tresemer. Beverly attended St. Helen's Catholic Church in Vero Beach, FL. Beverly was cremated, and there will be a private gathering at a date yet to be determined to be held in Marshalltown, IA.