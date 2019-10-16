|
Beverly I. (Bowers) TECUMSEH
Hughes
Feb. 15, 1935 - Sept. 26, 2019
Beverly Inez (Bowers) Hughes, 84, of Bethel Acres, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, September 26th, 2019.
She grad-uated from Capitol Hill High School in 1953; married her high school sweetheart, Donald Ray Bowers & had her first daughter before he passed a year later. She attended the Oklahoma College for Women before going to work for The Oklahoma Publishing Co. where she met Glenn Hughes who fell in love with both Beverly & her daughter. They married in 1957; had two daughters together & moved to Bethel Acres in 1970. Beverly was passionate about serving her country, tribe & community throughout her life. She also worked for her tribe, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, serving as Sec. Treasurer before working at Tinker AFB where she retired after 15 yrs.
She was quick with a smile & generous with her love. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family & fishing. Through her work with the CPN, her civil service & her unselfish spirit, she touched many lives. She was preceded in death by her mother & father, Viola Sweetheart & KR Jines; one sister, Jo Rita Marcus; her first husband, Donald Ray Bowers of 2 yrs.; her second husband of 56 yrs., Glenn E. Hughes; one daughter, Shiree Dawn Randell. She is survived by two daughters, Sallee Brinlee & Sheila Hughes; five grandchildren, Jennifer Randell, Bree Dunham, Jerica & husband Derick Southwell, Matt & wife Jessica Lamey, Cati Caro; six great grandchildren, Logan & Konner Southwell, Carter & Kaylin Lamey, Gabe & Bella Jacobs; & many more nieces, nephews & cherished friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 PM Saturday October 19th, 2019 at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center 1899 South Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee, Oklahoma with Bro. Larry Townsend officiating. Internment of Beverly & Glenn Hughes to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in OKC. Cards & flowers can be sent to the CPN Cultural Center, in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the CPN Eagle Aviary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019