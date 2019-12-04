Home

BEVERLY LOVELESS


1937 - 2019
BEVERLY LOVELESS Obituary

Beverly Ann Loveless
Dec. 31, 1937 - Nov. 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Beverly Ann Loveless passed from this life November 28, 2019 in Mustang, Oklahoma. She was the eldest of three children. She was born December 31, 1937, in Watonga, OK, to Della Chastain Whisler and Everett Whisler. At the time of her death, Beverly resided in Oklahoma City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Whisler and Della Chastain Whisler, Clara and Taska Taylor, and two great grandsons. Beverly is survived by her sister, Laurel and Charlie Poarch of Yukon, OK, and one brother, Sewell and Teresa Whisler of Watonga, OK, four children, Kenneth Loveless and wife Debbie of Blanchard, OK, Gary Wayne Loveless of South Park, Colorado, Kimberly Ann Davis and husband Rick of Mustang, OK, and Tracy D. Loveless of Oklahoma City, OK, as well as 7 grand-children, and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Grave-side services for Beverly will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Watonga with Pastor Kason Oakes officiating. Wilkinson Mortuary of Watonga in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 4, 2019
