Beverly Renee Hill MIDWEST CITY
January 14, 1961 - July 29, 2019
Beverly Renee Hill, 58,, of Midwest City, OK was born January 14, 1961 in Oklahoma City, OK. She entered into the arms of Jesus Christ surrounded by her family on July 29, 2019. She was born at Mercy Hospital on a snowy day in Oklahoma City on Jan. 14, 1961. Beverly attended high school in Del City, OK and completed junior college at Rose State Junior College in Midwest City. She received her Bachelor's Degree as a Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor from UCO in Edmond and she earned a Master's degree from the University of Phoenix in OKC. After working in the START Unit at St. Anthony's Hospital helping many people with addiction, she retired medically as a Case Manager. She was also a friend of Bill W. for many years. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth and J.C. Thacker; J.S. and Elva Lane; step-father, Billy Hatfield Sr.; father, Jerry Thacker; brother, Del Thacker; sister, Cynthia Sanders and nephew, Ryan Guy. Beverly is survived by the love of her life, son, Britton McGill and his son Bentley; mother, Joy Hatfield; brother, Todd Thacker; aunts: Wyleta Gray of Phoenix, AZ, Dorothy Tone of Corpus Christi, TX; uncles: John Lane of Broken Arrow, OK, Jud Thacker of Springfield, MO, cousins: Danny, Mike and Stanley Gray, Ward Merritt; and many nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to Encompass Hospice and the Stephenson Cancer Center and many friends for all the support. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Friday, August 2, 2019, 10:00 AM at Maxwell Cemetery near Ada, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019