Bill G. Nolen

May 7, 1931 - May 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Bill G. Nolen died on May 24, 2019 at home. He was born on May 7, 1931 to Asa Nolen and Arleen Wimberley Nolen in Lawton, OK.

Bill met the love of his life Donna M. Cole when they were in high school in Lawton. Upon Bill's return from service in the USMC during the Korean War, they were married on November 26, 1952 in Oklahoma City, OK . He worked at TAFB and the FAA and retired after 30 years service. He was a loving husband to his wife and their 2 children. He enjoyed many years riding motorcycles, traveling in their motor homes, and sailing sailboats. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Moore, OK.

His parents Asa Nolen and Arleen Barski and his beloved wife Donna M. Nolen and son Gary W. Nolen preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter Terri Nolen O'Bryant, and grandson Shaun P. O'Bryant.

He requested the following be added here, as it expresses his and Donna's last wishes. "I'd like the memory of us to be one of bright and sunny days and of the happy times, when life is done."

Graveside memorial service to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Published in The Oklahoman on May 31, 2019