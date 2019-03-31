|
Bill McPherson OKLAHOMA CITY
July 22, 1922 - March 28, 2019
Bill McPherson was born on July 22, 1922, in Ardmore, OK, son of Walter and Eula Hargrave McPherson. Bill passed from this life on March 28, 2019, at the age of 96. After serving in the Army Air Corps in WW2, he attended and graduated from Oklahoma City University. He married Edna Lois Poland on Feb. 16, 1947, in Oklahoma City. Throughout his life, he was active at Crestwood Baptist Church, National Church Conference of the Blind, and Handicapped For Christ. He is survived by four children, William, Randy, Jimmie, and Linda. They had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. For a more extensive obituary or to share a memory or condolence, please visit: www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019