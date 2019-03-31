Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Resources
More Obituaries for BILL MCPHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILL MCPHERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill McPherson
July 22, 1922 - March 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Bill McPherson was born on July 22, 1922, in Ardmore, OK, son of Walter and Eula Hargrave McPherson. Bill passed from this life on March 28, 2019, at the age of 96. After serving in the Army Air Corps in WW2, he attended and graduated from Oklahoma City University. He married Edna Lois Poland on Feb. 16, 1947, in Oklahoma City. Throughout his life, he was active at Crestwood Baptist Church, National Church Conference of the Blind, and Handicapped For Christ. He is survived by four children, William, Randy, Jimmie, and Linda. They had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. For a more extensive obituary or to share a memory or condolence, please visit: www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now