Bill Ervin Smith

October 22, 1926 - March 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Billy Ervin Smith (92) died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City following a long life in service to God.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Joanne (Anderson) Smith; daughter Joyce Swanson and her husband Kurt; son David Smith; daughter Dianne Baker and her husband Ken; daughter Pam Durham and her husband Jeff; and seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many close friends.

Bill was born in Morrilton, Arkansas, on October 22, 1926, to Carl T. and Beulah Mae (Berry) Smith. He is survived by one of his three siblings, Charles T. Smith and his wife Maryann.

Growing up during The Great Depression, Bill began working at a young age to assist his family, but still found time to be active in Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a corpsman attached to the U.S. Marines during World War II. After the war, he pursued his college education at Harding College (Searcy, AR) and graduate work at Freed-Hardeman (Henderson, TN).

His Church of Christ pulpit ministry began in Johnson, AR in 1950, and continued in Antlers, OK; Holdenville, OK; Rogers, AR; Northside in Tulsa, OK; and Britton Road, Cherokee Hills, Drexel and North MacArthur in OKC. Throughout his ministry he held hundreds of Gospel Meetings across the states.

Because of their passion for missions, Bill and Joanne volunteered for mission trips to several locations including Canada, Germany and New Zealand.

Bill's passion for teaching led him to author numerous books and workbooks that focused on stewardship and other Biblical principles. He formed Helm Publishers and reached millions of people all over the world through this ministry.

His passion for the Lord's work was equaled only by his love for his family. Joanne was truly his partner in all things!

Public visitation is March 22, 1:00-8:00 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service, 8712 North Council Road, OKC; family will be present 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services are March 23, 10:00 a.m. at North MacArthur Church of Christ, 9300 North MacArthur Blvd., OKC., OK. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, 25 E. 1st St., Edmond, OK, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation t o a charity or other good work in Bill's honor, with notification to his grateful family. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019