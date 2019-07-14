Bill Thorpe

August 16, 1928 - July 4, 2019



ARLINGTON, TX

Bill Thorpe, son of legendary athlete Jim Thorpe, passed away in Arlington, TX, July 4th, at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing; Edna Davidson of Arlington, TX, Sandy Hayden of Mineola, TX, and Gigi Tannahill of Dallas, TX. Bill went to join his ancestors at 1:47 p.m.

Bill was born on August 16, 1928 to Jacobus Franciscus "Jim" Thorpe and Freda V. Kirkpatrick Thorpe in Marion, Ohio.

Bill attended Indian boarding schools in California and Nevada after his parent's divorce, then joined the U.S. Navy for the end of World War II. Eventually, he was drafted into the Army and served in Korea. He later went to work for Vaught Aircraft Manufacturing and was transferred to Texas in the late 1970's where he retired there after 40 years.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, administered by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, was dear to Bill's heart. While in Oklahoma City for this year's past award banquet, Bill was quoted as saying: "I think it was really good they did bring that along....really helped bring his name back to life. I know each year it kind of fades, then comes back with the award."

Mike James, President of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame & Jim Thorpe Museum said: "Bill was always extremely supportive of the museum and college football award that, both, bear his father's name. Whenever possible, he would make the trip from Arlington to Oklahoma City in order to be a part of the festivities taking place to keep his father's legacy alive. His warm heart and his infectious smile will surely be missed."

" On behalf of the Sac and Fox Nation and its Business Committee, I offer sincere condolences to the Thorpe family. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Bill Thorpe. We are one people and one family and together we thrive." - Justin F. Wood, Principal Chief Sac and Fox Nation.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Thorpe, of Waurika, OK, and his niece, Anita Thorpe, of Oklahoma City, OK. Bill was loved by many nieces, nephews, family and dear friends.

Thanks to the wonderful staff of Community Hospice of Texas at Texas Health Resources, Arlington, TX, during Bill's final days.

A memorial service in honor of Bill Thorpe will be hosted by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, July 25, at 10:00 am, at 4040 N. Lincoln Blvd., OKC, OK 73105 (Former location of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame/Jim Thorpe Museum). In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Jim Thorpe Museum, in Oklahoma City, to honor Jim Thorpe and the family's legacy.

You can contact the Jim Thorpe Museum by calling 405-427-1400 or make a donation on their website at www.OKSportsHOF.org Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019