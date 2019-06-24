Billy Billings

June 30, 1929 - June 22, 2019



CHOCTAW

Our strong, family-oriented, faithful, generous-hearted husband, father, and grandfather, Billy Earl Billings, passed peacefully from this world to the next early on the morning of June 22, 2019, after suffering a heart attack last week. Billy Earl was born to William H. "Roy" Billings and Gertrude Mae Billings in Shawnee, OK on June 30, 1929. Bill grew up in Nicoma Park, OK and met and married the love of his life, Sue Westmoreland Billings, on Jan. 27, 1951. Together, they built a blessed life, having four children: Carolyn (and Jack) Camp from Houston, TX; Janet (and Mike) Warren from Choctaw, OK; Steve (and Shelynn) Billings from Choctaw; and Craig Billings and his fiancée, Melissa Dyer, from Choctaw.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; as well as brother, Tom; and sister, Lila.

Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sue, of the home; as well as his sister, Anita (and Lannie) Nethercutt, of Choctaw. He is also survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bill was a community leader his entire life serving as a member of the Choctaw Kiwanis Club, the Choctaw Board of Education, and the Choctaw United Methodist Church. Bill went on to be a successful builder and developer in eastern Oklahoma County. Prior to his real estate career, Bill was a member of the 124th Air National Guard during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge from the Guard, he returned to the Choctaw area and began his first business venture operating a Texaco Station in Nicoma Park, OK for twelve years.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on June 25, 2019, at the Choctaw United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Choctaw, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 24, 2019