Billy C. Crowe OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 27, 1945 - Oct. 16, 2019
Billy, 73, passed away Oct. 16, 2019. After graduation from Capitol Hill, Billy joined the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. On March 15, 1970, Billy married the love of his life, Judy, and the two shared nearly 50 years together. He retired from the FAA, serving with their Department of Transportation. Billy enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching OU football and softball games, and he loved spending time with his grandbabies and his beloved dog, Zoe. He enjoyed vacationing to Lake Eufala with his family. He truly loved his family, and his presence on this earth will be forever missed. Billy was preceded in death by his mother; two brothers; and an infant son, Billy Wayne. He is survived by his devoted wife, Judy Crowe; son, Jeff Crowe & wife Bobbi; daughter, Jennifer & husband Paul Garancis; one sister, five grandchildren, as well as an abundance of extended family members and close friends. Graveside services for Billy will be held at the Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019