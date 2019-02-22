Billy Max Emery

Jan. 1, 1934 - Feb. 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Bill Emery left this earth on February 18, 2019. All services will be held at Rest- haven located at 500 SW 104th Street, OKC, OK 73139. Viewing will be Friday Feb. 21 between 1:00pm - 8:00pm, and Saturday Feb. 22 between 8:00am-noon. Funeral and buria l services begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, followed by a gathering to celebrate his life. Bill was born on New Years Day 1934 in Byron, OK. He attended Wichita North HS where he lettered in three sports. It was there that he met the love of his life JoAnna (Jo). The two were married in Wichita in 1953 and celebrated their 65th Anniversary last year. Bill served his country in the Marine Corps from 1953 - 1955. After the Korean War, Bill worked for several aerospace companies including Boeing. Bill and Jo moved to OKC in 1958 to begin his career at Sears Roebuck, Co. 34 years later Bill retired early to spend more time with his family and enjoy his hobbies. Bill loved sports, the outdoors, camping, fishing, and woodworking; all traits that were passed down to his sons, and grandsons. When Bill wasn't vacationing with family, he would likely be in his garage making clocks, lamps, and desks, or out mowing his yard. After his yard was mowed and edged, he would often mow several of his neighbors' yards before calling it a day. Bill is survived by his wife, Jo; brother, George; daughter, Susie; sons, Mark and Mike; thirteen grandkids; and twenty great-grandkids. Bill was a great man in his local community, and was hero to many inside his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.