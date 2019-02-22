Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven
500 SW 104th Street
OKC, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLY EMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLY EMERY


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Max Emery
Jan. 1, 1934 - Feb. 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Bill Emery left this earth on February 18, 2019. All services will be held at Rest-haven located at 500 SW 104th Street, OKC, OK 73139. Viewing will be Friday Feb. 21 between 1:00pm - 8:00pm, and Saturday Feb. 22 between 8:00am-noon. Funeral and burial services begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, followed by a gathering to celebrate his life. Bill was born on New Years Day 1934 in Byron, OK. He attended Wichita North HS where he lettered in three sports. It was there that he met the love of his life JoAnna (Jo). The two were married in Wichita in 1953 and celebrated their 65th Anniversary last year. Bill served his country in the Marine Corps from 1953 - 1955. After the Korean War, Bill worked for several aerospace companies including Boeing. Bill and Jo moved to OKC in 1958 to begin his career at Sears Roebuck, Co. 34 years later Bill retired early to spend more time with his family and enjoy his hobbies. Bill loved sports, the outdoors, camping, fishing, and woodworking; all traits that were passed down to his sons, and grandsons. When Bill wasn't vacationing with family, he would likely be in his garage making clocks, lamps, and desks, or out mowing his yard. After his yard was mowed and edged, he would often mow several of his neighbors' yards before calling it a day. Bill is survived by his wife, Jo; brother, George; daughter, Susie; sons, Mark and Mike; thirteen grandkids; and twenty great-grandkids. Bill was a great man in his local community, and was hero to many inside his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.