Billy Ray

Hartgrove, Sr.

Sept. 10, 1931 - July 17, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Billy Ray Hartgrove, Sr., 87, of Oklahoma City, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The Fountains at Canterbury. He was born on Sept. 10, 1931, to L.B. Hartgrove and Virginia Ledenham Hartgrove in Beaumont, TX. He is survived by his two sons, Billy Ray Hartgrove, Jr. and his wife Marcia Hartgrove and Brian Lee Hartgrove and his wife Dianna Hartgrove; his grandchildren, Amanda Jorgensen and her husband Jesse Jorgensen, Tyler Hartgrove and his wife Brandi Hartgrove, Shelby Hartgrove, Alex Hartgrove and his wife Kelsey Hartgrove; his great- grandchildren, Nash Jorgensen (5), Jaxon Hartgrove (3), and Nixon Jorgensen (2); his sisters-in-law, Nancy Hartgrove and Jackie Brosch; and his brothers-in-law, Jim Brosch and Brant Doell. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn Hartgrove; his brother, L.B. "Bubba" Hartgrove; his sister, Virginia Sue Doell; and many friends. Visitation will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, with the family greeting friends from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hahn-Cook /Street & Draper Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be left through the funeral home website at:

www.hahncookfuneral.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019