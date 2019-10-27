|
Billy Joe Huff BLANCHARD
April 16, 1934 - October 24, 2019
Billy was born in Dorchester, VA to Olen Clayton & Lilly Mae (Williams) Huff. Billy was raised in Wise, VA, and while growing up, he enjoyed playing football and attended Wise High School. When Bill was 17, he boldly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His mother had high hopes for his future and didn't want to see him go into coal mining, so she signed off on the paperwork allowing him to be enlisted. He enlisted during the Korean Conflict and the military was a perfect fit for Bill. He made his way through the ranks and became a Crew Chief on an Aircraft Carrier. Bill was in his hometown when he met a lady named Barbara Tipton and she stole his heart, and the two married on May 12, 1962, in DC. They were blessed with two sons, Randy and Michael, and Bill had a son, Bill Jr, from a previous marriage. After Bill was honorably discharged from the Navy, he re-enlisted, but this time in the U.S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War and made it through two tours. He specialized in Air Traffic Control during his time in the Army. After a 23-year military career, Bill retired in 1978 as a SFC. Bill earned several medals during his military career, one being a Bronze Star Medal. Bill was able to become a civilian Air Traffic Controller and continue working doing what he loved. He loved his job so much that he claimed he would work in the tower without pay if they'd let him. He worked in Enid for a short time and later worked for Max Westheimer Airport in Norman for nearly 27 years. Bill and his wife, Barbara, were very active in their community. The two were faithful members at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. They were in charge of sending care packages to active duty family members that were associated with Woodland Hills. Bill was also active with the Veteran's Readers Group at Bridge Creek Elementary and was involved with the U.S. Army Otter Caribou Assoc., American Legion Post 261, the Blanchard -VFW, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Olen Clayton Huff; mother, Lilly Mae Huff; two sisters, Sandy and Mabel; two brothers, Curtis and Bobby Wayne; and grandson, Alex Huff. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Huff; son, Bill Huff Jr and wife Ruby; son, Randy Huff and wife Stephanie; son, Michael Huff and wife Anita; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and twin brothers, Jim and John Huff. Bill's family was a patriotic family. He and his three sons served in the military and he has a grandson who is currently serving. Viewing will be held 12-8 p.m. Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Monday with family present to greet guests 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Services to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 313 Hwy 76, Blanchard, OK, and Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK. Please leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019