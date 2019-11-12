Home

Services
Asa Smith Parks Brothers Funeral Service - Harrah
2039 N Tim Hold Drive
Harrah, OK 73045
405-454-2201
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Harrah United Methodist Church
BILLY SPENCER


1928 - 2019
BILLY SPENCER Obituary

Billy Ray Spencer
Sept. 14, 1928 - Nov. 7, 2019

HARRAH
Billy Ray Spencer, 91, of Harrah, passed from this life to his rewards in Heaven on November 7, 2019 at his home in Harrah. He was born to Robert E. and Ethyl Mary (Dye) Spencer on September 14, 1928 in Harrah, OK. He married Jann Hoffman in Excelsior Springs, MO on August 8, 1976. Bill was the owner and founder of Wind Drift Orchards in Harrah. Prior to that, he worked for Westinghouse for 35 years, traveling the world. He worked in Asia, helping to bring power to countries with limited electricity. He was a natural leader, could really fix and design things. He was very kind and loved working with people.At age 60, he started Wind Drift Orchards in 1986 and also worked at Western Electric for five years. He sold the orchards in 1997 and retired for five years before going back to manage the orchards until his death. He was a member of Harrah United Methodist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth and James and a sister Robbie. His first wife Marian Lack Spencer passed away January 29, 1985. Survivors include his wife, Jann of the home; two daughters, Linda Spencer Faulkner and husband Glenn of Oklahoma City and Lisa Parriott of Peru, NE; a son, Greg Parriott and wife Dawn of Peru, NE; a brother, Jerry Spencer of Harrah; grandchildren, Jordan and wife Ashton Faulkner of Oklahoma City, Nicholas, Gavin, Tyler and Benjamin Parriott of Peru, NE. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 12, at 2 p.m. at Harrah United Methodist Church followed by inter-ment in Memory Lane Cemetery in Harrah under direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah. Condolences and tributes may be posted on the funeral home website:

www.asasmith.net

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 12, 2019
